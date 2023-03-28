Police searching for missing Brook Park juvenile

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Be on the lookout for missing juvenile Logan Adkins, 15, who went missing on Monday morning.

Officials say, Adkins left for school Monday morning but never arrived there.

Police say he left a note for his family.

He is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with long black hair, and brown eyes.

Officials say Adkins was last seen wearing a tan pea coat, a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He is known to frequent the Brook park, Middleburg Heights, and Berea areas, officials say.

If you have any information on Logan’s whereabouts contact Brook park Police dispatch at 216-433-1234.

