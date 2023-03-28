Reports: Guardians, Andres Gimenez agree to extension
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andres Gimenez, the Guardians star second baseman, may be sticking around for a while.
Gimenez, 24, only has 2 years of big-league service time and is slated to make $700,000 this season.
The Guardians payroll is about $75 million (25th in MLB according to Spotrac), but the team may face a budget crunch if its TV rights fee of $55 million from Diamond Sports isn’t paid.
Diamond has filed for bankruptcy and the Guardians’ TV future is in limbo.
Gimenez hit .297 last season with 17 HR, 69 RBI and 20 stolen bases.
He also was selected for his first All-Star game.
The Guardians have lost several big-name players to free agency over the years, including Francisco Lindor, but did get a team-friendly deal done with MVP candidate Jose Ramirez last year (7 years for $141 million).
