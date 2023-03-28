Reports: Guardians, Andres Gimenez agree to extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andres Gimenez, the Guardians star second baseman, may be sticking around for a while.

Second baseman Andrés Giménez and the Cleveland Guardians are finalizing a long-term contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Giménez, 24, was a first-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner last year and put up 7.4 Wins Above Replacement -- a star-level season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 28, 2023

Being reported that #Guardians Andres Gimenez contract extension is 7 years for $106.5MM.



Per - @EfrainZavarce — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) March 28, 2023

Gimenez, 24, only has 2 years of big-league service time and is slated to make $700,000 this season.

Andrés Giménez in agreement with Guardians on seven-year, $106.5M extension, source tells @TheAthletic. Deal includes $23M option for eighth year that can increase to $24M with escalators. Largest pre-arbitration contract for a second baseman. Pending physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 28, 2023

The Guardians payroll is about $75 million (25th in MLB according to Spotrac), but the team may face a budget crunch if its TV rights fee of $55 million from Diamond Sports isn’t paid.

Diamond has filed for bankruptcy and the Guardians’ TV future is in limbo.

Gimenez hit .297 last season with 17 HR, 69 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

He also was selected for his first All-Star game.

The Guardians have lost several big-name players to free agency over the years, including Francisco Lindor, but did get a team-friendly deal done with MVP candidate Jose Ramirez last year (7 years for $141 million).

Two years ago, the Cleveland #Guardians traded shortstop Francisco Lindor to the N.Y. #Mets in a package that included shortstop Andre Gimenez.

Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million contract with the Mets.

Gimenez just signed a 7-year, $106.5 million contract to stay in Cleveland — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 28, 2023

