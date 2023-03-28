2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Reports: Guardians, Andres Gimenez agree to extension

Cleveland Indians' Andres Gimenez throws to first base after getting Detroit Tigers' Niko...
Cleveland Indians' Andres Gimenez throws to first base after getting Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum out at second base during the third inning in a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. JaCoby Jones was out at first base for the double play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andres Gimenez, the Guardians star second baseman, may be sticking around for a while.

Gimenez, 24, only has 2 years of big-league service time and is slated to make $700,000 this season.

The Guardians payroll is about $75 million (25th in MLB according to Spotrac), but the team may face a budget crunch if its TV rights fee of $55 million from Diamond Sports isn’t paid.

Diamond has filed for bankruptcy and the Guardians’ TV future is in limbo.

Gimenez hit .297 last season with 17 HR, 69 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

He also was selected for his first All-Star game.

The Guardians have lost several big-name players to free agency over the years, including Francisco Lindor, but did get a team-friendly deal done with MVP candidate Jose Ramirez last year (7 years for $141 million).

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Opening Day
Shane Bieber named Guardians Opening Day starter
Cleveland Guardians logo
Forbes: Guardians worth $1.3 billion
2022 Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians to kick off 2023 Spring Training
Kipnis activated from DL
Jason Kipnis retires from MLB