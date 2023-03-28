Residents escape house fire on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

According to officials, firefighters were called out to the home in the 500 block of Eddy Rd. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Working House Fire 500 Block of Eddy Road. House was occupied Radio reports everyone got out ok with no injuries. Eddy Road is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/zL1ziy7n1u — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 28, 2023

When firefighters arrived, flames were showing from the home.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape safely and no firefighters were injured.

