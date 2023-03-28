Residents escape house fire on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.
According to officials, firefighters were called out to the home in the 500 block of Eddy Rd. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, flames were showing from the home.
Everyone inside the home was able to escape safely and no firefighters were injured.
