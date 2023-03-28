Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of murder-for-hire plot against son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad convicted of trying to hire someone to kill his son is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Earlier this month, Desmen Ramsey, 58, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Westlake police arrested Ramsey on Oct. 14, 2022.

Desmon Ramsey ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Westlake Police Cpt. Gerald Vogel said an employee of a Canterbury Road business called police around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022 to report “suspicious” voicemails.

The employee told police a man talked about putting a “$5,000 hit” on someone, leading police to believe this was a murder-for-hire plot, said Cpt. Vogel.

Police said Ramsey had dialed an incorrect number while leaving the incriminating message.

According to police, Ramsey admitted he had gotten into an argument with his son recently and made the call after drinking.

