Sentencing for man convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second man convicted in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022 is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said David McCord, 44, and Sean Simpkins, 40, assaulted and dragged a 22-year-old woman to a car on W. 98th Street on April 3, 2022.

Cleveland police officers located Simpkins and McCord after tracking down the stolen vehicle.

In February, McCord pleaded guilty to abduction, receiving stolen property, drug trafficking and drug possession. Judge Michael Shaughnessy sentenced him to three years in prison.

Simpkins will be sentenced Tuesday.

According to police, Simpkins was in possession of a 10-inch machete, cocaine and heroin when he was arrested.

Sean Simpkins ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

McCord was in possession of a loaded handgun when police arrested him in the car on West 104th street. He also had a bag containing methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax, a commonly-used antidepressant.

David McCord ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

