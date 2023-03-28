2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Sentencing for man convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

Vehicle linked to assault (Source: Cleveland police)
Vehicle linked to assault (Source: Cleveland police)(SOURCE: Cleveland Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second man convicted in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022 is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said David McCord, 44, and Sean Simpkins, 40, assaulted and dragged a 22-year-old woman to a car on W. 98th Street on April 3, 2022.

Cleveland police officers located Simpkins and McCord after tracking down the stolen vehicle.

In February, McCord pleaded guilty to abduction, receiving stolen property, drug trafficking and drug possession. Judge Michael Shaughnessy sentenced him to three years in prison.

Simpkins will be sentenced Tuesday.

According to police, Simpkins was in possession of a 10-inch machete, cocaine and heroin when he was arrested.

Sean Simpkins
Sean Simpkins((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

McCord was in possession of a loaded handgun when police arrested him in the car on West 104th street. He also had a bag containing methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax, a commonly-used antidepressant.

David McCord
David McCord((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Eddy Road fire
Residents escape house fire on Cleveland’s East Side
A two-car accident early Tuesday morning sent one woman tot he hospital in unknown condition
2-car accident in Hough neighborhood sends one to hospital
Police searching for missing Brook Park juvenile
Police searching for missing Brook Park juvenile
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
How Northeast Ohio school districts are spending state funding for student safety and security