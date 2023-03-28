2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two accidents in Euclid leave one dead, one injured

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two separate accidents in Euclid left one man dead and one child injured Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the accidents occurred on I-90 eastbound and one on Lakeland Boulevard.

According to the most recent update at 2:38 p.m., one lane on Lakeland has been re-opened and two lanes on I-90 have been re-opened.

However, the Babbitt road exit on I-90 remains closed.

Police have not released any further information on the man killed in the accident.

The child injured was treated on scene, but was not transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

