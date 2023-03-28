2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Westlake police say woman driving wrong way on I-90 blew 3 times the legal limit

Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday(Source: Westlake Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police say a woman who was driving the wrong way on the highway blew three times the legal limit when testing her BAC.

37-year-old Caitlin Chiou was charged with driving the wrong way, OVI and prohibited BAC after two calls reported her driving the wrong way on I-90 westbound, police say.

Police say multiple calls came in about the wrong-way driver who was reported seen in the Crocker Road area.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Desmon Ramsey (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
18 months in prison for Cleveland man convicted of murder-for-hire plot against son
Brian Hartline
Brian Hartline
Body of woman found in debris removed from Cleveland demolition site
18 months in prison for dad convicted in murder for hire plot
Murder for hire plot sentencing