Westlake police say woman driving wrong way on I-90 blew 3 times the legal limit
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police say a woman who was driving the wrong way on the highway blew three times the legal limit when testing her BAC.
37-year-old Caitlin Chiou was charged with driving the wrong way, OVI and prohibited BAC after two calls reported her driving the wrong way on I-90 westbound, police say.
Police say multiple calls came in about the wrong-way driver who was reported seen in the Crocker Road area.
