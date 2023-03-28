Westlake police say woman driving wrong way on I-90 blew 3 times the legal limit

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police say a woman who was driving the wrong way on the highway blew three times the legal limit when testing her BAC.

37-year-old Caitlin Chiou was charged with driving the wrong way, OVI and prohibited BAC after two calls reported her driving the wrong way on I-90 westbound, police say.

Police say multiple calls came in about the wrong-way driver who was reported seen in the Crocker Road area.

