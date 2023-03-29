2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old boy arrested after violent Cleveland carjacking, multi-city pursuit, police say

Cleveland carjacking suspect crash.
Cleveland carjacking suspect crash.(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A violent carjacking with shots fired at the victim led to a police pursuit through several cities that ended in a crash and the arrest of a 16-year-old boy, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The aggravated robbery started in the 16800 block of South Miles Road at approximately 7:53 p.m. on March 28, according to police.

The car was stolen at gunpoint with shots fired at the victim, police said.

Police did not confirm if the victim suffered any injuries.

A police pursuit then ensued through numerous cities, according to police.

Police did not list the cities nor state how long the pursuit lasted.

The pursuit ended when the car crashed into a fence at Lee Road and South Miles Road.

Despite leading police through numerous cities, it ended 0.2 miles away from where the car was stolen.

Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested.

Police did not confirm if he was the driver or if there was anyone else in the car when it crashed.

The Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene, according to police.

