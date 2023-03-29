19 First Alert Day: Damaging wind threat Friday night and Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another major storm ejects out of the western part of the country and into the Central Plains tomorrow. The center of the storm will then track north of our area by Saturday morning. Two cold front will be impacting us. One Friday night then another one Saturday morning. A steady, wind driven rain develops Friday morning from west to east. Expect around a half inch of rain with this first round. The first cold front crosses Friday night. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. A second front Saturday morning will bring another wave of rain. Temperatures forecast to crash through the 40s. A big story will be the potential for damaging wind gusts. Southwest to west winds could gust over 50 mph at times. The peak of the winds expected to be late morning and through most of the afternoon. The winds will decrease Saturday night as the storm lifts northeast.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.