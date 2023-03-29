2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

19 First Alert Day: Damaging wind threat Friday night and Saturday

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another major storm ejects out of the western part of the country and into the Central Plains tomorrow. The center of the storm will then track north of our area by Saturday morning. Two cold front will be impacting us. One Friday night then another one Saturday morning. A steady, wind driven rain develops Friday morning from west to east. Expect around a half inch of rain with this first round. The first cold front crosses Friday night. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. A second front Saturday morning will bring another wave of rain. Temperatures forecast to crash through the 40s. A big story will be the potential for damaging wind gusts. Southwest to west winds could gust over 50 mph at times. The peak of the winds expected to be late morning and through most of the afternoon. The winds will decrease Saturday night as the storm lifts northeast.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double

Latest News

Forecast tomorrow afternoon indicating a wind driven round of rain to snow.
Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind-driven round of rain & wet snow Wednesday afternoon; ALERT for Friday night - Saturday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind-driven round of rain & wet snow Wednesday afternoon; ALERT for...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind-driven round of rain & wet snow Wednesday afternoon
Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind-driven round of rain & wet snow Wednesday afternoon; more high...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind-driven round of rain & wet snow Wednesday afternoon
Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind driven round of rain to snow tomorrow afternoon
Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind driven round of rain to snow tomorrow afternoon