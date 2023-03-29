19 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: High winds return to the area; 55 mph gusts possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another storm system will move into our area Friday into Saturday, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.

Rain will move in Friday morning and will continue off and on through Saturday.

While Friday will be quite blustery, the strongest winds will move in early Saturday morning.

Gusts may exceed 50 mph Saturday morning and early Saturday afternoon.

Sporadic power outages, tree damage, and property damage may occur.

Winds will gradually subside Saturday night, and the second half of the weekend will be much more tranquil.

In the meantime, a cold front moved through our area today, and this is going to cause a major temperature tumble overnight.

Temperatures will fall into the low 20s by tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow will only top out in the mid 40s.

Other than the below-average temperatures, tomorrow will be a pretty nice day.

Expect abundant sunshine.

