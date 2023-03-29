2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Brief burst of snow this afternoon; rain and high winds Friday and Saturday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is moving into our area as we speak.

This system will bring us a brief wintry mix of rain and wet snow.

Quick, light accumulations on the order of a trace to one inch of snow are possible.

This is a fast-moving system, and the wintry mix will end by 8:00 p.m.

Skies will clear rapidly behind the front, allowing temperatures to tumble into the 20s overnight.

We’ll enjoy a quiet and dry day tomorrow before another storm system moves into our region.

This will bring widespread rain to northeast Ohio Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

Unfortunately, another round of strong winds will be moving through, too.

Winds may gust upwards of 40 to 45 mph on Friday.

The strongest winds will be Friday night through Saturday when gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible.

Sporadic power outages, tree damage, and property damage may occur.

The winds will finally back off Saturday night.

Sunday will be out “Pick Day” of the weekend!

Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind-driven round of rain & wet snow Wednesday afternoon