Captured: Cuyahoga County Warrant Unit hauls in attempted murder suspect thanks to tip

Layton Smith was wanted for attempted murder for his alleged roll in a February 2022 shooting...
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In December of 2022, Cleveland 19′s “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted,” in connection with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, featured Layton Smith who was on the run facing attempted murder charges.

Thanks to a tip, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Warrant Unit was finally able to track down and arrest Smith this morning.

Smith is alleged to have been involved in a shooting in February of 2022 near E. 57h and Harvard in Cleveland that sent one person to the hospital.

After being shot, the victim was able to run to a nearby home where a person let them in and called 911.

Thanks to that good Samaritan, the victim did survive.

Smith also had a warrant out for his arrest connected to trafficking methamphetamine.

Tips that come into Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are always kept anonymous and can be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

