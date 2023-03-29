Captured: Cuyahoga County Warrant Unit hauls in attempted murder suspect thanks to tip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In December of 2022, Cleveland 19′s “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted,” in connection with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, featured Layton Smith who was on the run facing attempted murder charges.
Thanks to a tip, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Warrant Unit was finally able to track down and arrest Smith this morning.
Smith is alleged to have been involved in a shooting in February of 2022 near E. 57h and Harvard in Cleveland that sent one person to the hospital.
After being shot, the victim was able to run to a nearby home where a person let them in and called 911.
Thanks to that good Samaritan, the victim did survive.
Smith also had a warrant out for his arrest connected to trafficking methamphetamine.
Tips that come into Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are always kept anonymous and can be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.
