2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cedar Point Road Bridge in Cleveland Metroparks to remain closed until 2024

Cedar Point Road Bridge delays map
Cedar Point Road Bridge delays map(GOOGLE MAPS)
By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works announced that the Cedar Point Road Bridge located in North Olmsted will be closed until mid to late 2024 due to the bridge’s beams being more deteriorated than originally anticipated.

Due to the age and type of structure, it was determined that a total replacement of all the beams is required.

Construction began on the bridge over the Rocky River in North Olmsted in the fall of 2021 and has remained closed for construction since that time.

The project was originally supposed to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The new completion date will be mid to late 2024, depending on material availability, weather, and river conditions over the next year, according to the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

SWAT situation underway in Painesville
Suspect barricades himself inside Painesville home, officials say
Body of woman found in debris removed from Cleveland demolition site
Cleveland carjacking suspect crash.
16-year-old boy arrested after violent Cleveland carjacking, multi-city pursuit, police say
Cleveland carjacking and police chase
Cleveland carjacking and police chase