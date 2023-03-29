Cedar Point Road Bridge in Cleveland Metroparks to remain closed until 2024

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works announced that the Cedar Point Road Bridge located in North Olmsted will be closed until mid to late 2024 due to the bridge’s beams being more deteriorated than originally anticipated.

Due to the age and type of structure, it was determined that a total replacement of all the beams is required.

Construction began on the bridge over the Rocky River in North Olmsted in the fall of 2021 and has remained closed for construction since that time.

The project was originally supposed to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The new completion date will be mid to late 2024, depending on material availability, weather, and river conditions over the next year, according to the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works.

