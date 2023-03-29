Cleveland carjacking suspect pursuit ends in crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland carjacking suspect crashed into a fence on Lee Road following a pursuit with police Tuesday night.

CPD said they pursued the vehicle for about 15 minutes before it crashed at Lee and South Miles Roads around 820pm.

The suspect was taken to University Hospital in an unknown condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story check back with Cleveland 19 News for the latest information.

