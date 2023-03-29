2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks kicks off 5k season with 4 new races

Cleveland Metroparks partnered with CrossCountry Mortgage to host the 2023 Cleveland Metroparks...
Cleveland Metroparks partnered with CrossCountry Mortgage to host the 2023 Cleveland Metroparks Race Series(Source: Cleveland Metroparks)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks announced Wednesday that the Cleveland Metroparks Race Series is returning, presented by CrossCountry Mortgage.

A release from the Meptroparks says the race and walk series features four races across the Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to encourage exploration and exercise.

The 2023 series kicks off with the Earth Day 5K at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 8:30 a.m. April 22, the release says.

Officials say pre-registration is now available through April 17 and participants receive entry into the Zoo, refreshments, and a custom race shirt and finisher medal.

Additional races include the Whiskey Island 5K on July 16, the Future for Wildlife 5k on October 8 and the Veterans 5k on November 11.

“We’re excited to step into year two of this race series. It encourages exploration of the places that make us proud to call Northeast Ohio home while benefiting our larger community – from supporting our Veterans, enhancing recreational opportunities, and building toward a more sustainable future,” said Laura Soave, Chief Brand Officer, CrossCountry Mortgage.

