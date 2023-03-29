Cleveland sex offender fails to register address, deputies say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information on a Tier 3 Sex Offender who has failed to register his most current address.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies said James McGinty Jr., 43, assaulted a victim between the ages of eight and 10.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to his location.

Please call 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.