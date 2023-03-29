2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Driver who crashed into Apple store charged with murder, prosecutors say

FILE - Bradley Rein is brought into court for his arraignment at Hingham District court on Nov....
FILE - Bradley Rein is brought into court for his arraignment at Hingham District court on Nov. 22, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. The Massachusetts man whose SUV crashed through the glass storefront, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, now faces a murder charge. Prosecutors say 53-year-old Bradley Rein was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 on second-degree murder and 22 counts of assault and battery charges in connection with the crash.(Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man whose SUV crashed through the glass storefront of an Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, has been charged with murder, prosecutors said.

Bradley Rein, 53, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and 22 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Nov. 21 crash at a shopping plaza in the Boston suburb of Hingham, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said in a statement.

Rein was behind the wheel of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the store, killing Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, New Jersey, who was doing construction at the site, and injuring 22 others.

First responders found workers and bystanders administering first aid to the victims, several of whom were badly injured, authorities said. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rein was previously arraigned in district court on charges related to the crash, which his lawyer at the time called an accident. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf and he was released on $100,000 bail.

The new murder charge moves the case to Brockton Superior Court, where he will be arraigned at a later date, prosecutors said. The district attorney’s office did not explain why Rein was charged with murder.

“I was astounded by the charge,” Rein’s attorney, Joan Fund, said Wednesday. “My client has fully cooperated with the investigation and I look forward to answering all other questions about this case in court.”

Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglasses store at the shopping center when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator, according to court documents. He said he used his left foot to try to brake but couldn’t stop.

Rein told police he had no medical issues that would impair his ability to drive and had not consumed alcohol or drugs. A breath test showed he had no alcohol in his system, authorities said.

Several victims have filed lawsuits against the owner of the property, the developer, the management of the property, Apple and Rein, alleging negligence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
Biden: World ‘turning the tide’ after backslide on democracy
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
Biden hosts White House event recognizing Greek Independence Day
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
SWAT situation underway in Painesville
Suspect barricades himself inside Painesville home, officials say
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills