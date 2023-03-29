First Lady Jill Biden to attend downtown vigil for Covenant shooting victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WOIO) - First Lady Jill Biden will be attending a citywide vigil in Nashville on Wednesday night, Mayor John Cooper’s office said.

The vigil hosted by Cooper and Council Member Russ Pulley is being held to mourn and honor the lives of the victims and lift up the survivors and families of The Covenant School.

The vigil will be held at One Public Square Park. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

The vigil is one of several held this week across the city and state.

Audrey Hale, 28, was identified as the shooter at The Covenant School Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Three students and three adults were killed during the shooting, according to MNPD. The victims have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all children, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.