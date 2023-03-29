2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Guardians ‘23, how good can they be?

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like many of the teams Cleveland has seen over the last several years, the 2023 Guardians will be lead by it’s pitching staff.

Shane Bieber remains one of the best in the game. Triston McKenzie, once healthy, will look to build on a breakout 2022 season. Cal Quantrill is seeking to do the same. Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac are steady.

The bullpen is lead by Emmanuel Clase, one of the best closers in baseball, but championship-caliber bullpens need a lot more than a closer. The Guards seem to have a lot of options. James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan and Enyel de los Santos are formidable. Nick Sandlin and Eli Morgan are good as well.

The question with this team has been the offense. Can they score enough? They needed a thicker line up in the playoffs against New York. Josh Bell was brought over to help the middle of the order. Catcher Mike Zunino should provide some power to the bottom of the card. The best way for this offense to really grow though is from within. Young players like Andres Gimenez, Oscar Gonzalez, Steven Kwan and Josh Naylor still have room to grow.

At the end of the day, they should contend. They will not be favored to win the World Series, but they can pitch, they seem to hit enough, they play defense and Terry Francona is in the dugout. They’ll be relevant come late September, and maybe into October.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland Browns and First Energy Stadium. Jan. 29, 2021
Cleveland Browns owners say FirstEnergy Stadium will undergo renovation
Cleveland Indians' Andres Gimenez throws to first base after getting Detroit Tigers' Niko...
Reports: Guardians, Andres Gimenez agree to extension
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline instructs his players against Rutgers during an...
New OSU play caller Brian Hartline: ‘I enjoy it’
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash