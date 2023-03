CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hit-skip in Woodland Hills caused one car to roll over late Wednesday night.

Rollover Hit Skip Buckeye at Woodhill. No injuries were reported. Tow Service is on scene. CMHA Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/nsGuOqpNEe — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 29, 2023

No injuries were reported at the scene of Buckeye Road and Woodhill Road.

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police are on the scene.

Police were not able t confirm any information about the accident.

EMS confirmed no transports.

