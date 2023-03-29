Lakewood’s Pins and Needles reopens following water damage closure

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - After over 90 days of restoration, Pins and Needles is back and better than ever!

The 70′s-themed cocktail lounge, located in the basement of Mahall’s 20 Lanes, was forced to close after a burst pipe turned their newly renovated space into a waterpark.

“I actually heard it on the street, I had no idea what the noise was but as I tucked my head near the window I was like ‘Oh no that’s coming from inside,’” Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles, said after the incident. “This whole section of ceiling collapsed on its own.”

Pins and Needles opened just six months earlier in June of 2022, adding to the success of Mahall’s themed party nights and signature cocktail menus.

The business is coming up on it’s 100 year anniversary in 2024, and is not showing signs of slowing down with this newly refurbished addition and recent thrift pop-up shops.

“We want to thank so many of you for sharing our story, supporting us, donating furniture, records, decor or even just messaging us leads,” they said in an Instagram post. “The patience and unconditional support has kept us motivated and eager to reopen and it would have been so much harder without our community’s support. We missed y’all.”

Pins and Needles is once again accepting reservations.

