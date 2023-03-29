2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Lakewood’s Pins and Needles reopens following water damage closure

Pins and Needles
Pins and Needles(Source: Pins and Needles)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - After over 90 days of restoration, Pins and Needles is back and better than ever!

The 70′s-themed cocktail lounge, located in the basement of Mahall’s 20 Lanes, was forced to close after a burst pipe turned their newly renovated space into a waterpark.

“I actually heard it on the street, I had no idea what the noise was but as I tucked my head near the window I was like ‘Oh no that’s coming from inside,’” Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles, said after the incident. “This whole section of ceiling collapsed on its own.”

Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse

Pins and Needles opened just six months earlier in June of 2022, adding to the success of Mahall’s themed party nights and signature cocktail menus.

The business is coming up on it’s 100 year anniversary in 2024, and is not showing signs of slowing down with this newly refurbished addition and recent thrift pop-up shops.

“We want to thank so many of you for sharing our story, supporting us, donating furniture, records, decor or even just messaging us leads,” they said in an Instagram post. “The patience and unconditional support has kept us motivated and eager to reopen and it would have been so much harder without our community’s support. We missed y’all.”

Pins and Needles is once again accepting reservations.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Construction worker injured in Mayfield Heights
Brunswick Hills house fire
Man suffers second-degree burns to 40% of body in Brunswick Hills fire
Lawsuit over Cleveland apartment building conditions moves to federal court
Lawsuit over Cleveland apartment building conditions moves to federal court
Elyria launches housing beautification program
Elyria launches housing beautification program