LeBron James Family Foundation opens new community space in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) will hold a special media preview Wednesday for their new multi-use community space.

House Three Thirty will be open to the community on March 30, 330 Day.

The facility, located in the 500 block of W. Market St., has been under renovation for two years.

According to LJFF, House Three Thirty convenes critical resources under one roof, including family financial health programming, job training through the venue’s varied dining, retail and entertainment spaces, and a community gathering space for large indoor and outdoor events, monthly meals, and ongoing family programming open to all.

House Three Thirty includes:

• JPMorgan Chase Community Space where Chase bankers offer specialized financial advice and products to promote financial health

• Smucker Hometown Hall for large private and community events including family gatherings, weddings and graduations

• The Wine Room by mDesign offering a private space for family meals, wine tasting and other small-scale events

• First-of-its-kind licensed Starbucks Community Store to serve coffee and the community in a whole new way

• The Taco Shop by Old El Paso offering fast casual meal options from Old El Paso and a space for families to come together for a Taco Tuesday tradition like no other

• The Sweet Shop featuring local favorites Mitchell’s Ice Cream, Metropolis Gourmet Popcorn, NORKA Beverages and Malley’s Chocolates

• Kaulig Companies Club brings a new VIP view to the iconic Cabaret that will host musical acts, open mic nights, and serve as a performing arts space for the I PROMISE program

• LeBron James’ Home Court for a walk through LeBron’s life with never-before-seen items

• PepsiCo Foundation Kitchen where live teaching kitchens will help I Promise family members work, cultivate new skills, and train for their futures.

• The Den by Mainstreet Advisors & LOBOS 1707 providing an intimate, private space for toasting to special occasions

• The Family Room by SC Holdings brings LJFF’s We Are Family philosophy to life in a warm, welcoming space for the entire community to enjoy

• Retail Shop marks the first physical destination official We Are Family gear and I Promise bands are available for purchase. It will also showcase the work of local artists and entrepreneurs as well as LeBron brand partners. The premium juice offerings from Savannah James’s BBZ Juicery will be exclusively sold here until the anticipated opening of its standalone space in 2024.

• LeBron James Sports Bar will be a one-of-a-kind bar with a high-end feel paying homage to LeBron’s basketball journey and those beside him along the way. Now being meticulously crafted with attention to every detail, this space is anticipating a 2024 opening.

