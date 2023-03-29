2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 16-year-old Cleveland girl last seen March 27

Ky’rayah Brown
Ky’rayah Brown(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Ky’rayah Brown.

Brown was described by police as 5′8″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair in a bob cut, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen at Garret Morgan High School at 4600 Detroit Ave. on March 27.

She was wearing a snoopy hoodie, light blue pants, and multi-colored Nikes, according to police.

Call police at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

