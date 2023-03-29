2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Ohio Attorney General, Norfolk-Southern announce ‘new business opportunity’

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a...
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023.(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and officials from Norfolk-Southern will have a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a “new business opportunity.”

Representatives from the Youngstown Warren Chamber of Commerce will join them at the news conference in Niles.

No other details on this new opportunity are being released at this time.

On March 14, Yost announced the state filed a lawsuit against Norfolk-Southern for the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

Several days after the derailment, there was a controlled explosion of the five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

The explosion caused a huge chemical plume and the chemicals were then directed into a ditch.

Overall, the lawsuit said the violations resulted in an untold volume of hazardous pollutants being released into the air, water and ground, posing substantial, long-term threats to human health and the environment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

LeBron James Family Foundation opens new community space in Akron
New Streetsboro sextortion victim comes forward
The widow of a Canton man who was gunned down by police after firing celebratory shots has...
Widow of Canton man gunned down by police re-files $1 million wrongful death lawsuit
Lethal injection graphic
Ohio senators introduce bipartisan bill to end death penalty
Ky’rayah Brown
Missing 16-year-old Cleveland girl last seen March 27