Ohio native ‘Yellowstone’ actor Luke Grimes donates water filters to East Palestine residents

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Luke Grimes may be best known for his role as Kayce Dutton in “Yellowstone,” but one may add humanitarian for his home state to his accolades.

The Ohio native from Dayton is teaming up with the Jeff Ruby Family to bring relief aid to East Palestine residents in the wake of the toxic train derailment.

The family owns and operates Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment with award-winning steakhouses across the nation.

Grimes and members of the Jeff Ruby family will distribute 250 water filtration systems from Hydroviv, and present Mayor Trent Conaway with a $100,000+ donation in East Palestine on March 31.

The Jeff Ruby family contributed $50,000 of the donation.

TransLoop Founder and CEO Nick Reasoner, who is also an Ohio native and University of Cincinnati graduate, is donating trucking services to transport the filters to East Palestine.

“Once I saw the news of the train derailment in East Palestine, I knew I had to do something to help the residents get back on their feet,” said Grimes, who grew up in Dayton, Ohio. “With this visit and the dedicated fundraising, we hope we are able to continue to shine a light on this devastating incident and inspire others to step up and help too.”

Grimes’ is also donating additional proceeds from his newly released single, “Oh Ohio,” to relief efforts of East Palestine residents.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Luke Grimes and the Jeff Ruby Family. Their support will help us move forward toward our vision of a thriving and resilient community,” said East Palestine Mayor Conaway. “While our water is already safe to drink, the generous donation of water filtration systems will provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for our residents while further enhancing the quality of our water supply. We are grateful for everyone’s commitment to ensuring our community’s health and safety.”

“Luke Grimes and his team reached out to discuss how we could jointly assist the people of East Palestine in providing resources,” said Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment who owns restaurants in Cincinnati Columbus as well in Kentucky and Tennessee. “Our foundation core values are helping people during disasters with immediate relief so we knew we had to help those in East Palestine. Luke, an Ohio native was eager to partner for immediate impact. We are honored he chose us for the mission.”

