2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Ohio native ‘Yellowstone’ actor Luke Grimes donates water filters to East Palestine residents

Luke Grimes arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at...
Luke Grimes arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)(Eric Jamison | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Luke Grimes may be best known for his role as Kayce Dutton in “Yellowstone,” but one may add humanitarian for his home state to his accolades.

The Ohio native from Dayton is teaming up with the Jeff Ruby Family to bring relief aid to East Palestine residents in the wake of the toxic train derailment.

The family owns and operates Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment with award-winning steakhouses across the nation.

Grimes and members of the Jeff Ruby family will distribute 250 water filtration systems from Hydroviv, and present Mayor Trent Conaway with a $100,000+ donation in East Palestine on March 31.

The Jeff Ruby family contributed $50,000 of the donation.

TransLoop Founder and CEO Nick Reasoner, who is also an Ohio native and University of Cincinnati graduate, is donating trucking services to transport the filters to East Palestine.

“Once I saw the news of the train derailment in East Palestine, I knew I had to do something to help the residents get back on their feet,” said Grimes, who grew up in Dayton, Ohio. “With this visit and the dedicated fundraising, we hope we are able to continue to shine a light on this devastating incident and inspire others to step up and help too.”

Grimes’ is also donating additional proceeds from his newly released single, “Oh Ohio,” to relief efforts of East Palestine residents.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Luke Grimes and the Jeff Ruby Family. Their support will help us move forward toward our vision of a thriving and resilient community,” said East Palestine Mayor Conaway. “While our water is already safe to drink, the generous donation of water filtration systems will provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for our residents while further enhancing the quality of our water supply. We are grateful for everyone’s commitment to ensuring our community’s health and safety.”

“Luke Grimes and his team reached out to discuss how we could jointly assist the people of East Palestine in providing resources,” said Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment who owns restaurants in Cincinnati Columbus as well in Kentucky and Tennessee. “Our foundation core values are helping people during disasters with immediate relief so we knew we had to help those in East Palestine. Luke, an Ohio native was eager to partner for immediate impact. We are honored he chose us for the mission.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Candlelight vigil (generic)
First Lady Jill Biden to attend downtown vigil for Covenant shooting victims
Cleveland Browns owners say FirstEnergy Stadium will undergo renovation
Cleveland Browns owners say FirstEnergy Stadium will undergo renovation
Struggling with COVID? University Hospitals looking for long COVID study participants
Struggling with COVID? University Hospitals looking for long COVID study participants
16-year-old boy arrested after violent Cleveland carjacking, multi-city pursuit, police say
16-year-old boy arrested after violent Cleveland carjacking, multi-city pursuit, police say