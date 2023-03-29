2 Strong 4 Bullies
Robbery suspect threatens employees at Cleveland gas station

Aggravated robbery suspect
Aggravated robbery suspect((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a robbery suspect threatened employees at a BP Gas Station on the city’s West side.

According to police, the man was trying to steal multiple items when he was confronted by employees.

He then made a gesture to his back and threatened to harm them, said police.

The suspect then left on foot.

Police said he frequents the nearby RTA Rapid Station.

If you have any information, please call the First District Detective Florentz at (216) 623-2534 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

