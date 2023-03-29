Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument announces tunnel tours dates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument announced Wednesday morning that it’s annual Tunnel Tours will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 29-30.

Online ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. April 6 at $5 a ticket, officials say.

The release says limited tickets will be sold in advance and standby will be available for day-of openings.

Officials say all proceeds and donations during the event will support Monument projects, such as external architectural lighting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.