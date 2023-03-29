Streetsboro Mental health and safety forum announced amidst sextortion cases

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police announced a Mental Health and Safety forum is being held at 6 p.m. May 10 at Streetsboro High School following multiple reports of sextortion among the students in the city.

Another student recently came forward to report a case of sextortion, according to a post from Streetsboro police.

Police say the student told their mother immediately and made a report with the Streetsboro Police Department.

Officials say the Mental Health and Safety Forum will feature the parents of James Woods, the 17-year-old Streetsboro student who committed suicide after falling victim to sextortion.

The forum will also have a speaker from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police say.

Break out sessions that are grade-level specific and will cover relevant topics will follow the keynote event, the post says.

This is the third victim of sextortion from Streetsboro.

If your child has been a victim of this crime, Streetsboro police ask that you call them at 330-626-4976 or your local police agency and screenshot any information or images remaining on the phone.

Additional resources supplied by police and the district can be found below:

Crisis Text Line

Mental Health Resources & Supports

Sextortion Information: What Parents and Kids/Teen’s Need to Know from the FBI

Sextortion: What Families Should Know

