Streetsboro Mental health and safety forum announced amidst sextortion cases

Streetsboro police announced a Mental Health and Safety forum is being held at 6 p.m. May 10 at...
Streetsboro police announced a Mental Health and Safety forum is being held at 6 p.m. May 10 at Streetsboro High School following multiple reports of sextortion among the students in the city.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police announced a Mental Health and Safety forum is being held at 6 p.m. May 10 at Streetsboro High School following multiple reports of sextortion among the students in the city.

Another student recently came forward to report a case of sextortion, according to a post from Streetsboro police.

Police say the student told their mother immediately and made a report with the Streetsboro Police Department.

Officials say the Mental Health and Safety Forum will feature the parents of James Woods, the 17-year-old Streetsboro student who committed suicide after falling victim to sextortion.

The forum will also have a speaker from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police say.

Break out sessions that are grade-level specific and will cover relevant topics will follow the keynote event, the post says.

Streetsboro police, schools warn community after student falls victim to sextortion

This is the third victim of sextortion from Streetsboro.

If your child has been a victim of this crime, Streetsboro police ask that you call them at 330-626-4976 or your local police agency and screenshot any information or images remaining on the phone.

Additional resources supplied by police and the district can be found below:

Crisis Text Line

Mental Health Resources & Supports

Sextortion Information: What Parents and Kids/Teen’s Need to Know from the FBI

Sextortion: What Families Should Know

