Suspect barricades himself inside Painesville home, officials say

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect, believed to be armed, barricaded himself inside a home on Liberty Street Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Painesville police were apparently involved in a chase with the suspect around 2 p.m., when he entered the home and refused to come outside.

No injuries have been reported.

As a precaution Painesville City Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Joshua Englehart said they delayed dismissal at all the district’s buildings. This includes their pre-school, three elementary schools, middle school and high school.

