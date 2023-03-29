2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect barricades himself inside Painesville home, officials say

SWAT situation underway in Painesville
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect, believed to be armed, barricaded himself inside a home on Liberty Street Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

SWAT situation underway in Painesville
Painesville police were apparently involved in a chase with the suspect around 2 p.m., when he entered the home and refused to come outside.

No injuries have been reported.

As a precaution Painesville City Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Joshua Englehart said they delayed dismissal at all the district’s buildings. This includes their pre-school, three elementary schools, middle school and high school.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

