Suspect barricades himself inside Painesville home, officials say
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect, believed to be armed, barricaded himself inside a home on Liberty Street Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Painesville police were apparently involved in a chase with the suspect around 2 p.m., when he entered the home and refused to come outside.
No injuries have been reported.
As a precaution Painesville City Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Joshua Englehart said they delayed dismissal at all the district’s buildings. This includes their pre-school, three elementary schools, middle school and high school.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
