Trial scheduled to begin for former Streetsboro councilman accused of sending inappropriate photos to teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for a former Streetsboro council member accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a 13-year-old boy.

John Ruediger, 44, is charged with one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Former Streetsboro councilman ((Source: Mayfield Heights police))

Mayfield Heights police officers said Ruediger met the teenager on SnapChat.

He also allegedly showed up at the teenager’s house on April 25, 2021.

Ruediger has been out on bond since he was arrested in May of 2021.

He resigned from city council shortly after his arrest.