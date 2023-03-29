2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Trial scheduled to begin for former Streetsboro councilman accused of sending inappropriate photos to teen

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for a former Streetsboro council member accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a 13-year-old boy.

John Ruediger, 44, is charged with one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Former Streetsboro councilman
Former Streetsboro councilman((Source: Mayfield Heights police))

Mayfield Heights police officers said Ruediger met the teenager on SnapChat.

He also allegedly showed up at the teenager’s house on April 25, 2021.

Ruediger has been out on bond since he was arrested in May of 2021.

He resigned from city council shortly after his arrest.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Stephen Beltowski
Cleveland man convicted of multiple break-ins in various cities
James McGinty Jr.
Cleveland sex offender fails to register address, deputies say
Aggravated robbery suspect
Robbery suspect threatens employees at Cleveland gas station
Streetsboro police announced a Mental Health and Safety forum is being held at 6 p.m. May 10 at...
Streetsboro Mental health and safety forum announced amidst sextortion cases