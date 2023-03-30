2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

101-year-old WWII vet dies after police pursuit of Las Vegas robbery suspects

WWII vet making progress, speaking again after critically injured during Las Vegas police pursuit
WWII vet making progress, speaking again after critically injured during Las Vegas police pursuit(Muskin family)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A World War II veteran has died after he was involved in a police pursuit of robbery suspects, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Herbert Muskin was involved in a crash as LVMPD was pursuing robbery suspects in Henderson on March 1. Muskin’s family told FOX5 he was making progress during an interview March 22, but Muskin died Thursday at Sunrise Hospital.

Herb was in the car with his wife of 67 years, Sherry, at the time of the crash. Muskin was driving them home from a shopping trip at Costco when according to their son, they were stopped at a red light and a driver running from police slammed into the back of their car.

WWII vet making progress, speaking again after critically injured during Las Vegas police pursuit
101-year-old WWII vet, wife injured during pursuit of Las Vegas robbery suspects

“It is a miracle that he is still alive... We are all just very angry at these criminals nothing we can do about it and we trust the justice system,” Drew Muskin explained.

The family has a fundraising account set up to help with expenses.

LVMPD plans to honor Herb with a police escort from the coroner’s office Thursday afternoon.

The two robbery suspects involved in the crash, Lorraine Alvarado and Kassandra Alvarez, were arrested in connection with the police pursuit.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-90 Eastbound crash near West 25th
Bentley causes Jeep to fatally eject woman in rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

26 years in prison for man convicted of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
26 years in prison for man convicted of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
How a Cleveland ministry is using solar power to help the homeless community
How a Cleveland ministry is using solar power to help the homeless community
Darius Garland
Darius Garland
Akron police find stolen high school band trailer