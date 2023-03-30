19 First Alert Day: Rain, storms, and high winds Friday night and Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure will move out of Colorado this evening. This will end up being a major storm impacting much of the country. The system will be north of our area Saturday morning. Rain develops tomorrow morning. We will be on the warm side of the system. Temperatures rise to around 60 degrees. The best chance of rain tomorrow the first half of the day. Severe thunderstorms expected to break out tomorrow west of Ohio. A second round of rain with embedded storms will track into our area Friday night. The wind will continue to increase out of the south with gusts over 40 mph possible at times. One front will roll through early in the morning Saturday. A second cold front tracks through during the day Saturday. Showers with it and stronger winds. The highest winds expected to be late morning through the afternoon where wind gusts could exceed 50 mph at times. This could cause more wind damage and power loss. Temperatures will fall into the 40s Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.