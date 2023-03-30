Akron police: Facebook transaction for Xbox turns into armed robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said an armed robber threatened a man Wednesday during a meetup to purchase an item off Facebook.

The 31-year-old victim told officers he contacted a young man on Facebook to buy an Xbox.

When the victim and suspect got together, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the victim.

The suspect fled on foot after the victim handed over the money, according to officers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.

