Akron police find stolen high school band trailer

By Julia Bingel and Winnie Dortch
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school band trailer stolen last weekend, was recovered in Alliance.

According to Akron police, the suspect drove to Ellet High School around 8 a.m. Sunday, March 26. backed his truck up to the trailer and spent about 15 minutes hooking up the trailer hitch before driving away.

The trailer hauls the Ellet High School band’s uniforms and instruments to shows.

“Thankfully, it was empty when he took it,” said Don Zesiger, Director of Safety and Security for Akron Public Schools.

The trailer was found Thursday by a Good Samaritan.

“The person who took the trailer. Sold it to a lady in Alliance. I think she saw the news story, realized it was stolen and it was taken from kids. She contacted the Alliance police department who contacted the Akron Police Department,” said Zesiger.

The trailer was not damaged and will be returned to Ellet High School.

“We love to see a great resolution to a bad situation,” Said Zesiger.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

