Canton police looking for help locating suspect in shooting of pregnant woman

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are looking for help locating a suspect they say is responsible for the shooting of a pregnant woman.

Police say Charles Edward Turner III fired several rounds at a vehicle in the 500 block of Shorb Avenue around 6:40 a.m. March 27.

The woman self-transported to Aultman Hospital in serious condition, officials say.

Police say an arrest warrant for felonious assault for Turner has been issued.

Unrelated active warrants for aggravated robbery and disrupting public services, police say.

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime or the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

