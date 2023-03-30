Car carrier blaze on I-271 closes express lanes in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A car carrier caught fire on traveling north on I-271 Thursday morning.

Mayfield Village fire said in a Facebook post that the call came in around 6:12 a.m..

Firefighters say the rear tires of the car carrier caught fire.

The fire was quickly contained and no cars on the carrier were damaged, officials say.

Mayfield Village fire said the express lanes were closed for an hour and a half.

