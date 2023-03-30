2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car carrier blaze on I-271 closes express lanes in Mayfield

A car carrier caught fire on I-271 before rush hour Thursday morning
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A car carrier caught fire on traveling north on I-271 Thursday morning.

Mayfield Village fire said in a Facebook post that the call came in around 6:12 a.m..

Firefighters say the rear tires of the car carrier caught fire.

The fire was quickly contained and no cars on the carrier were damaged, officials say.

Mayfield Village fire said the express lanes were closed for an hour and a half.

