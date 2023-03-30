Cavs star Darius Garland on Knicks matchup: ‘It’s a big one’
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It could be a playoff preview Friday when the Cavs welcome the New York Knicks to town.
The Cavs (48-29) are the 4th seed in the East and New York is fifth (44-33). If the playoffs were today, those two teams would meet in the first round of the playoffs.
Garland spoke to media at Thursday’s practice.
Cavs center Jarrett Allen is doubtful for the game with a groin injury. Forward Isaac Okoro is out (knee).
Julius Randle, the Knicks leading scorer, injured his ankle Wednesday against Miami and will miss the next 2 weeks.
