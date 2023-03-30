2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police issue warrant for 17-year-old male accused of shooting officer

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 17-year-old male wanted for shooting a Cleveland police officer on March 14 in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Cleveland Police Detective Mark Bahrijczuk , 28, was recently released from MetroHealth Medical Center and is recovering at home.

Cleveland police said the detective was shot in the arm and thigh at close range.

The 17-year-old suspect has been identified as Jayrion Church, said police.

According to police, the detective and other officers were in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue investigating the ongoing thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

At 6:22 p.m. on March 14, police said the officers saw a Kia Forte with no license plates pull into the parking lot of the Cedar Estates Apartments in the 2300 block of Cedar Ave.

The officers approached the Kia in their zone car and conducted a investigatory stop, said police.

As they approached the Kia, police said four males jumped out and took off running. The Kia continued moving and crashed into a pillar.

The driver of the Kia, pictured below in the orange jacket, fired multiple rounds at the detective as he was exiting his police vehicle, said police. The shooter than ran through Cedar Estates Apartments.

Suspects in officer shooting
Suspects in officer shooting(Source: Cleveland Police)

Other Cleveland police officers rendered first aid and applied a tourniquet to the injured detective, before driving him to the hospital.

Three firearms were recovered, said police.

Two officers responding to the shooting scene, were involved in a crash at the intersection of Carnegie Avenue and E. 30th Street.

Both female officers, 49 and 52, were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with minor injuries, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

