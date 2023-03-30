Driver strikes parked car, causes rollover in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver struck a parked car Wednesday night, causing the car to rollover.
The accident happened on the 3400 block of West 88th Street late Wednesday.
Cleveland EMS was unable to confirm a transport early Thursday morning.
Cleveland police could not confirm any information on the accident.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
