Euclid High School under ‘precautionary lockdown’ due to social media threats

((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials placed Euclid Schools Secondary Campus under a precautionary lockdown Thursday due to social media threats.

According to school officials, Euclid police officers have been notified and are working with school officials.

School officials are asking parents not to respond to the school.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

