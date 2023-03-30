Firefighters extinguish blaze at home on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s west side Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the house located in the 3100 block of West 90th around 740pm.

The fire seemed to be contained to the upper floors of the structure.

All occupants of the home made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

