Former President Donald Trump indicted in NYC

By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It becomes the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

