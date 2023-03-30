Grand jury indicts Garfield Heights murder suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 32-year-old man accused of a murder in Garfield Heights in September 2022.

Travis Hicks was on the run for about five months, before being arrested at a Ford Drive apartment in Cleveland by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in March.

Hicks was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Travis Hicks (Garfield Heights Police)

Garfield Heights police said Hicks murdered Ronnie Briggs, 27, of Cleveland, on Sept. 25, 2022.

Briggs was killed at the Showcase Bar & Grille on Turney Road.

Ronnie Briggs (Source: Family of Ronnie Briggs)

Briggs’ family told 19 News he was a co-owner of the Showcase and his family stopped at the bar while celebrating his sister’s birthday.

According to family members, Briggs stepped in to help security turn people away, because the bar was at capacity, and a fight began in front of the bar.

Briggs was shot in the legs and heads. He leaves behind two young sons.

Hicks will be arraigned on March 31.

“Our fugitive task force will continue to take dangerous fugitives off the streets in northern Ohio. The men and women of our task force pour their hearts into these cases and don’t rest until these fugitives are brought to justice.”

