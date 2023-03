Grand jury indicts Parma woman accused of running over another woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 40-year-old Parma woman for a February vehicular assault outside a Cleveland bar that severely injured a Strongsville hairdresser.

Megan Delaney was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and not stopping after an accident.

Megan Delaney (Source: Cleveland Municipal Court)

Cleveland police said they believe Delaney intentionally ran over Kellie Brown, 37, outside PM Junction Tavern on W. 130th and Carrington Avenue on Feb. 11.

According to family members, Brown suffered severe brain damage, skull fractures, and a shattered pelvis.

Delaney will be arraigned on April 13.

