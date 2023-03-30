2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians president Chris Antonetti on playoff hopes: ‘A lot of things need to come together’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coming off a surprising division title, the Cleveland Guardians open the season tonight in Seattle with Shane Bieber making his 4th straight Opening Day start.

Cleveland starts the season with 4 games in Seattle and 3 in Oakland before the home opener Friday April 7.

Team president Chris Antonetti addressed media in a Thursday zoom call.

The team also officially announced contract extensions for 2B Andres Gimenez and RP Trevor Stephan.

