Guardians president Chris Antonetti on playoff hopes: ‘A lot of things need to come together’
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coming off a surprising division title, the Cleveland Guardians open the season tonight in Seattle with Shane Bieber making his 4th straight Opening Day start.
Cleveland starts the season with 4 games in Seattle and 3 in Oakland before the home opener Friday April 7.
Team president Chris Antonetti addressed media in a Thursday zoom call.
The team also officially announced contract extensions for 2B Andres Gimenez and RP Trevor Stephan.
