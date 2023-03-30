Guardians president Chris Antonetti on playoff hopes: ‘A lot of things need to come together’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coming off a surprising division title, the Cleveland Guardians open the season tonight in Seattle with Shane Bieber making his 4th straight Opening Day start.

Odds to win the World Series via @CaesarsSports:



Astros 4/1

Yankees 15/2

Mets 8/1

Braves 17/2

Dodgers 17/2

Padres 19/2

Blue Jay 13/1

Phillies 14/1

Mariners 18/1

Cardinals 22/1

Rays 25/1

Guardians 30/1

Twins 40/1

Brewers 40/1

Giants 40/1

Angels 40/1

White Sox 40/1 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) March 30, 2023

Cleveland starts the season with 4 games in Seattle and 3 in Oakland before the home opener Friday April 7.

Team president Chris Antonetti addressed media in a Thursday zoom call.

The team also officially announced contract extensions for 2B Andres Gimenez and RP Trevor Stephan.

CLE extensions breakdowns, per source:

Andrés Giménez

23: $1M + $4M bonus

24: $5M

25: $10M

26: $15M

27, 28, 29: $23M

30: $23-24M club option/$2.5M buyout



Trevor Stephan

23: $1.35M

24: $1.6M

25: $2.3M

26: $3.5M

27: $7.25-8.25M club option/$1.25M buyout

28: $7.5-8.5M club option — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) March 30, 2023

Steph locked it down last year so we locked him up.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/POeLki6wZK — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) March 30, 2023

