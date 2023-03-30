Hall monitor attacked at a Willoughby high school may have a traumatic brain injury, officials say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 69-year-old hall monitor at Willoughby South High School who was attacked by a student, may have suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to Lake County attorney Richard Perez.

Willoughby police said Ke’Shaun Howard, 18, pushed the staff member at the entrance of the boy’s restroom on March 20, causing a concussion and a laceration to the back of the head.

Officers said Howard was one of several students being detained in the restroom for possible smoking or vaping. Howard allegedly pushed the hall monitor backwards so he could leave the restroom.

According to police, the school resource officer reviewed the surveillance footage after the assault and identified Howard as the suspect.

Officers located Howard in the cafeteria and said they took him into custody without incident.

Ke’Shaun Howard is accused of assaulting a school employee ((Source: Willoughby police))

The hall monitor, whose name has not been released, was transported to UH Lake West Medical Center for treatment and has not yet returned to work.

Howard is charged with aggravated disorderly conduct and felonious assault.

He appeared in Willoughby Municipal Court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing; however, it was continued because his attorney did not show.

Ke'Shaun Howard in court on March 30, 2023 ((Source: WOIO))

Howard remains out on a $5,000 bond.

