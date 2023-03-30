2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting woman in front of her child

Florida deputies arrested Jonathan Adams, 38, on charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man is accused of drugging a woman and holding her and her child against their will for days.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 38-year-old Jonathan Adams on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment.

According to an arrest report, the victim went with her 2-year-old child to Adams’ home last week. She described Adams as an acquaintance as the two planned to smoke marijuana together.

The unidentified woman told authorities that Adams ended up giving her pills when they were together which caused her to lose control of her body and become unaware of the time.

She said Adams then sexually assaulted her while her 2-year-old child was across the room. The woman said she told Adams no several times, but he forced her to take more pills.

On Tuesday, authorities said they made contact with Adams at the residence where they found the woman and her baby.

The mother and child were taken to a hospital for evaluation while Adams was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

26 years in prison for man convicted of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
