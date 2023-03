MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help looking for a 14-year-old girl missing since March 27.

Police said Emiyah was last seen wearing white Airforce Nikes and a brown turtle neck. She has a nose ring and was carrying a red duffel bag.

Emiyah is missing from Maple Heights ((Source: Maple Heights police))

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-973-0877.

