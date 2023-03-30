2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chester Township police call for cancelation of drag event over safety concerns: ‘In order to protect all involved’

Police are investigating after vandals threw Molotov cocktails at the door and busted a sign at...
Police are investigating after vandals threw Molotov cocktails at the door and busted a sign at the Community Church of Chesterland.(WOIO-TV)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chester Township Police Department released a statement Thursday morning recommending the Community Church of Chesterland cancel the drag events they are sponsoring.

The drag brunch and story hour are scheduled for Saturday, April 1.

Element 41 is set to host the Drag brunch, an age-restricted and ticketed event.

Chardon restaurant receives threats over drag show brunch

The release says law enforcement officials are making the recommendation due to the potential violence occurring at an event focused on children.

The release says the story hour event being held at the church will have children in attendance.

“As law enforcement officials, we cannot ignore the event coordinators own assessment and concerns for potential violence occurring at an event focused on children,” the release says.

Parents at Community Preschool worry about kid’s safety ahead of drag story hour at church in Chesterland

The church was left vandalized after Molotov cocktails were thrown at the building and the church sign was left vandalized over the weekend.

Geauga County church vandalized by Molotov cocktails ahead of drag show event

This is not the first drag event to garner attention from protestors and counter-protestors.

Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements

A brewery dropped out of hosting a drag story hour in February due to threats being sent to staff.

