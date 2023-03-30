Chester Township police call for cancelation of drag event over safety concerns: ‘In order to protect all involved’

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chester Township Police Department released a statement Thursday morning recommending the Community Church of Chesterland cancel the drag events they are sponsoring.

The drag brunch and story hour are scheduled for Saturday, April 1.

Element 41 is set to host the Drag brunch, an age-restricted and ticketed event.

The release says law enforcement officials are making the recommendation due to the potential violence occurring at an event focused on children.

Based on current intelligence information as well as information provided by the event organizer, there is a realistic threat that organized protests and counter-protests could result in violence.

The release says the story hour event being held at the church will have children in attendance.

“As law enforcement officials, we cannot ignore the event coordinators own assessment and concerns for potential violence occurring at an event focused on children,” the release says.

The church was left vandalized after Molotov cocktails were thrown at the building and the church sign was left vandalized over the weekend.

This is not the first drag event to garner attention from protestors and counter-protestors.

A brewery dropped out of hosting a drag story hour in February due to threats being sent to staff.

