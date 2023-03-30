Police charge Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools teacher with sexual battery after alleged encounter with student

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A substitute teacher with the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with two counts of sexual battery.

Michael Czubaj was also hired to assist with the drama productions at North High School and South High School, said Willoughby-Eastlake school officials.

Michael Czubaj ((Source: Eastlake police))

Eastlake police said Czubaj, 23, had sexual encounters with a 17-year-old girl between Oct. 2021 and Jan. 2022. Police said Czubaj was 22 at the time of the alleged encounters.

According to Eastlake police, they were made aware of the allegations between the student and teacher on March 22.

Eastlake police said Willoughby and Willoughby Hills police also worked on the investigation, because the alleged crimes were reported to Willoughby police and the alleged sexual encounters happened in Eastlake at North High School and in Willoughby at South High school.

School officials added Czubaj’s background was checked by the district and there was no prior criminal history.

Czubaj pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and remains out on bond.

